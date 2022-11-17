UP: Fire breaks out in shops in Greater Noida
By ANI | Published: November 17, 2022 03:44 AM2022-11-17T03:44:58+5:302022-11-17T09:15:02+5:30
A fire broke out in shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday.
Immediate action was taken and the fire was brought under control.
No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"A fire broke out in 5-6 shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida. We took immediate action and the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained," the Chief Fire Officer told ANI.
( With inputs from ANI )
