UP: Five of family including 2 children killed in road accident in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 : Five people were killed in a road accident on Friday near Dilawarpur village (under South Sehramau Police Station) in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

All five people belonged to the same family. The family, consisting of two women, two children, and one man, was riding a bike when they met with an accident and died on the spot.

According to the police, the family was returning to their home in Jaitipur from a wedding ceremony in Shahjahanpur. They were riding a bike, which was hit on Hardoi Road near Dilawarpur Village, and the entire family instantly passed away due to the impacts of the collision.

The police (under South Sehramau Police Station) reached the site immediately after receiving the news of the accident. The dead bodies were sent off for postmortem examination.

