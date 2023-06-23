UP: Five of family including 2 children killed in road accident in Shahjahanpur

By ANI | Published: June 23, 2023 02:23 PM 2023-06-23T14:23:47+5:30 2023-06-23T14:25:02+5:30

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 : Five people were killed in a road accident on Friday near Dilawarpur ...

UP: Five of family including 2 children killed in road accident in Shahjahanpur | UP: Five of family including 2 children killed in road accident in Shahjahanpur

UP: Five of family including 2 children killed in road accident in Shahjahanpur

Next

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 : Five people were killed in a road accident on Friday near Dilawarpur village (under South Sehramau Police Station) in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

All five people belonged to the same family. The family, consisting of two women, two children, and one man, was riding a bike when they met with an accident and died on the spot.

According to the police, the family was returning to their home in Jaitipur from a wedding ceremony in Shahjahanpur. They were riding a bike, which was hit on Hardoi Road near Dilawarpur Village, and the entire family instantly passed away due to the impacts of the collision.

The police (under South Sehramau Police Station) reached the site immediately after receiving the news of the accident. The dead bodies were sent off for postmortem examination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Police Shahjahanpur Delhi Commissioner Of Police Punjab Police Police Commissioner Police Department Deputy Commissioner Of Police General Of Police Central Reserve Police Force Bengal Police Commissioner Of Police West Bengal Police