UP: Gangster's daughter found dead after police raid his house; SHO suspended

The daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead after police raided his house on Sunday following which a crowd gathered at the house alleging that the girl was thrashed to death by a police officer.

"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," said Sanjeev Singh, District Magistrate Varanasi told reporters.

The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and has suffered serious injuries.

"She is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment," Singh said.

The DM further informed that the officer has been suspended while the body has been sent for postmortem.

"The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," he added.

The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest.

"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted in the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

