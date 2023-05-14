UP: Ghaziabad walls become school children's canvas to promote cleanliness

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 : Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the district administration of Ghaziabad has launched an initiative to transform public walls across the city to spread awareness about cleanliness.

More than 180 students and teachers from different schools are taking part in this campaign, being taken up by the administration under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Under the campaign, the blank walls across Ghaziabad will be beautified to promote cleanliness and slogans will be written on it. This campaign was started on the wall at flyovers and other public places with the help of children from different schools.

According to the administration, the top three paintings will be awarded cash prizes and every participant will get a certificate of appreciation.

Along with this, the Municipal Corporation will also give a citation for cooperation in the cleanliness campaign.

According to the district administration, people's eyes go on unused walls and they make it dirty. Keeping this in mind, the Municipal Corporation is running this campaign so that those walls can be made neat and clean.

The Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Nitin Gaur said that this is a campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission in which students and teachers of different schools are being involved so that they paint the unused walls and write slogans of cleanliness to send a message to the public.

He further said that the message of this campaign is also to save the environment and named this campaign as "Swachh Baal Diwar."

According to the Municipal Commissioner, 180 students from 18 schools are doing wall painting on different themes and concepts.

"The top three paintings will be awarded cash prizes and every participant will get a certificate of appreciation, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor