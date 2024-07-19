UP Gonda Train Accident: Railways Announces 10 Lakhs Compensation, High Level Probe Ordered

In a tragic incident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express consisting of 22 coaches derailed, impacting all but four coaches. According to Soumya Mathur, General Manager of North Eastern Railway, two passengers lost their lives, and 31 others sustained injuries, requiring hospitalization.

The victims' families will receive compensation, with Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Passengers with major injuries will receive Rs 2.5 lakh each, while those with minor injuries will receive Rs 50,000 each. The authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment, and efforts are underway to provide necessary medical assistance to the injured.

Also, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has ordered a high-level enquiry into the rail derailment accident. According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.