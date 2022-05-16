UP Government to take strict action against ineligible ration card holders

Lucknow: In the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the government is going to crack down on the rich people who kill the rights of the poor. Many rich people are also taking advantage of the government free ration in the district, the government is going to take serious action against them and also asked to return the ration cards. The government also says that action will be taken against anyone who does not return their cards.

Let us tell you that there is a population of about 12 lakhs in the district, in which the department has issued 2 lakh 3 thousand 231 white ration cards to the eligible households. Not only this, there are 36 thousand 22 red ration cardholders of the very poor (Antyodaya) in the area. The government now wants to distribute free ration from rich cardholders to the eligible poor.

What is the matter?

Let us tell you that from the assembly elections till now, the UP government is giving free ration to the poor, which includes wheat and rice along with other items. The government also gives them refined, grams and salt once a month. The government is giving free ration to 2 lakh 39 thousand 253 cardholders twice every month through 487 ration shops. In such a situation, many such cardholders are rich but still, they are taking rations for free by showing themselves as poor.

Which people will not get a free ration?

According to the District Supply Officers, those who have four-wheelers or tractors, harvesters, AC., or have a generator of five kb or more capacity, will not get a free ration and such cardholders will also have to return their card. Along with this, the family in which there will be more than one arms license, the total annual income of all the members in a rural area will be more than two lakh rupees and in an urban area if the annual income is more than three lakh rupees, that person will not be eligible for ration card. . The government has given all the rich people till May 20 to return the card.

What will happen if the ration card is not returned?

Speaking on the matter, the District Supply Officer said that for those who do not return their ration card till May 20, action will be taken against them. The government will conduct door-to-door verification to identify such cardholders. And will also take strict action against them. With the cancellation of their ration card, recovery from them also.



