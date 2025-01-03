UP govt announces transfers of 46 IAS officers; Sanjay Prasad returns as Principal Secy in Home Dept

Lucknow, Jan 3 On the second day of the new year, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced the transfer of 46 IAS officers, including several high-ranking officials across key departments. The reshuffle announced on Thursday marks a strategic move to enhance governance and streamline administrative functions in the state.

A key highlight of the reshuffle is the return of 1995-batch IAS officer Sanjay Prasad to the position of Principal Secretary (PS) Home, taking over charge of several crucial departments, including Home, Visa, Passport, and Vigilance.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the key transfers:

Deepak Kumar -- relieved of the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Visa, Passport, Vigilance Department and given an additional charge as Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department.

L. Venkateswarlu has been assigned additional responsibilities as Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Sainik Welfare, Tribal Development, UP CIDCO, Director of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute, and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, along with his current role.

Rajesh Kumar Singh -- appointed as Principal Secretary, Home Guard.

B.L. Meena has been relieved of the charge of Principal Secretary, Home Guard, and will continue as Principal Secretary, Horticulture, Silk, Food Processing, and Home Guard Department.

Alok Kumar -- relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary, Handloom and Textile Industry, Khadi and Village Industries, and given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department.

Narendra Bhushan has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, while continuing his responsibilities in the Intellectual Education Department.

Veena Kumari Meena has been relieved of the charge of Principal Secretary, AYUSH Department.

Anil Garg -- relieved from the division of State Nodal Officer, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and continues as Chairman, Pack, State Nodal Officer, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Land Reforms Corporation.

