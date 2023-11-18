UP govt bans sale of 'Halal-certified products' after complaints of forged certifications

Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong stance against the unauthorized practice of issuing 'Halal certificates' to food and cosmetic products in Uttar Pradesh. According to Zee News reports, the government has implemented a ban on the sale of Halal-certified products, aiming to prevent the misuse of religious sentiments and potential conflicts among different faiths.

Various companies, including Halal India Private Limited in Chennai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Halal Trust in Delhi, Halal Council of India in Mumbai, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Maharashtra in Mumbai, are facing scrutiny for engaging in illicit business practices. These companies are accused of providing improper Halal certifications for products such as vegetarian items—oil, soap, toothpaste, and honey. Despite no necessity for certification related to their vegetarian nature, these products have faced market challenges due to false certifications.

According to reports, the ban specifically targets three companies in Uttar Pradesh that were involved in granting unauthorized approvals for Halal products. Following this decision, Mahant Raju Das from Ayodhya has called upon the central government to enforce a nationwide prohibition on such practices. He further alleges that funds generated through Halal certification may be used to support anti-national and terrorist organizations. Beyond economic gains, these companies are accused of contributing to social discord by fostering discrimination among communities. The complaint suggests that the issuance of false Halal certificates not only seeks financial gains but is also linked to anti-national conspiracies, potentially supporting activities against the nation's interests.