UP govt ensures security for Israeli tourists in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 12 Pilgrims from Israel visiting Vrindavan and Mathura are now being provided a 'secret security cover' by the local police and intelligence sleuths.

Security agencies are keeping a close watch on the devotees of Lord Krishna from Israel and their movements to ensure their safety following the recent developments in the Middle East triggered by Hamas' surprise terror attack on the Jewish nation.

Superintendent of police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said, "There are seven citizens from Israel who are in Vrindavan on tourist visas. We are in regular touch with them. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure their safety and wellbeing. A report in this regard has been sent to the state government."

One of the tourists from Israel, admitted that "We have been asked to stay together and to keep our movements private. Cops asked us not to discuss what is happening in our country with any unknown person or post anything related to it on social media. Representatives of ISKCON are also helping us. The war is not going to end anytime soon. We might have to get our visa extended."

--IANS

