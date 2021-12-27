UP govt to administer COVID vaccine to children aged 15-18 years from Jan 3

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday has announced to vaccinate the children of the age group of 15 to 18 years on January 3, 2022, in consonance with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, and had instructed the concerned officials to ensure availability of jabs.

Similarly, from January 10, 2022, all corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers and citizens with co-morbidities above 60 years of age will be given a precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the advice of their doctor, while addressing the officials at a COVID-19 review meeting.

A massive awareness campaign should be conducted for the immunization of adolescents, he added.

Uttar Pradesh has conducted more than 19.40 crore COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 9.20 crore tests. Here more than 6.8 crore people have been provided with the security cover of COVID-19 by giving both doses of the vaccine. 12. 51 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine. In this way, about 85 percent of the total population of the state eligible for vaccination has received both doses. Vaccination needs to be accelerated, said the Chief Minister.

The situation in the state is under control due to the proper implementation of the policy of tracing, testing, treatment and vaccination to protect against COVID-19, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

