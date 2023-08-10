UP govt to highlight ‘horrors of Partition’ on Aug 14

Lucknow, Aug 10 In a move designed to up the ante against the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise exhibitions on August 14 to sensitise people about the horrors of the Partition so that “such dreadful incidents do not take place again”.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra has directed officials to ensure that all districts observe August 14, a day before the Independence Day, as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

The day will highlight the "mistakes" of the Congress that led to the "horrors of Partition".

Mishra said that the national flag should be flown atop all government and non-government offices, organisations, at public places and homes between August 13 and 15.

“The main programme to mark Independence Day will be held outside the Vidhan Bhawan on August 15. The programme must be telecast live in all villages and cities. The district level programmes should reflect the sentiment of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtra Bharat’,” he said.

