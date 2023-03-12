UP govt transfers 8 IPS officers

Lucknow, March 12 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred eight senior IPS Officers.

According to the official statement, Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia has been made Additional Director General (ADG) Zone of Lucknow.

Upendra Kumar Agarwal, DIG of Devipatan range, has been made JCP in Lucknow Commissionerate.

DIG Amarendra Kumar of Ayodhya range has been sent to Devipatan and IG range Meerut, Praveen Kumar, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Ayodhya range.

Apart from this, IG Agra Nachiketa Jha has been sent to Meerut while DIG of Aligarh, Deepak Kumar, has been given the responsibility of Agra range.

Suresh Kulkarni, posted in Kanpur Commissionerate, has been made DIG of Aligarh and Amit Verma, posted in SIT, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police in Kanpur Police Commissionerate.



