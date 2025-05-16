UP Horror: Woman Hung Upside Down and Assaulted by Husband in Bareilly

A shocking incident has came to light in Uttra Pradesh's Bareilly where man recorded while beating his wife while she was hanging upside down. This incident got noticed after a video of her crying for help went viral on social media. she shrieked and cried for help, the man neither hesitated nor showed any remorse.

The video was captured neighbours in desperation trying to stop him and save the woman from further injury. The attack has caused widespread anger online, with many people demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Local police are aware of the incident and are investigating.