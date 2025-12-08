UP: House Set on Fire in Gonda Over Land Dispute, Police Launch Probe
A house was set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Sunday night, December 7. The incident occurred in Nanda Purva Veerpur Katra, where a house of Umesh Prasad was torched. According Bhaskar report, goods worth lakhs were burned into ashes in the blaze.
Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade team arrived at the scene. After hours of hard work, the fire was finally brought under control. Prasad has alleged that the accused, Abdul Halim and his family members torched his house. He said that the accused was not allowed to farm over the disputed land between the two.
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A house was torched following a land dispute in Gonda. Police have launched a probe into the incident; further details are awaited.#UttarPradesh#Gonda#Crime— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2025
Prasad alleged that a complaint had been filed earlier, but no action was taken. Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that the entire matter is being thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.