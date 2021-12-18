UP: I-T department raids Samajwadi Party's secretary Rajeev Rai's residence

Uttar Pardesh is all set for next year's election. Meanwhile on the same note Income Tax Deparment conducted raids for Samajwadi Party leaders, who were close to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.



12 members Income Tax team from Varanasi went knocking the door on Rajeev Rai's residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau. Rajeev Rai who is the secretary and spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, is reported to have chains of school and properties in Karnataka.



On which Rajeev told ANI that the government will make case out of anything, he stated "I have no criminal background or black money. I help people and the government did not like it. This is a result of that. If you do anything, then they will make a video, register an FIR and you will fight a case unnecessarily,".



Not only that the Income Tax Department also raided the residence of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Agra, Neetu Yadav aka Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow who are the leaders of Samajwadi Party. Acoording to reports several raids held in Uttar Pradesh state only.

