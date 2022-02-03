UP IAS officer files complaint against ex-husband for domestic violence

A woman IAS officer has accused her divorce husband of domestic violence for the past 32 years. The women officer has filed FIR against her husband in Gomti Nagar police. According to reports, the complaint says that the police officer's husband used to beat her and fraudulently took lakhs of rupees from her. Requesting anonymity, she said, “He got his name added in my bank account and later took all the documents like ATM card and cheque books. He also created three email accounts in my name, linked it to my salary account, and carried out transactions. He also tampered with my insurance policy documents.”

“My husband hid my medical test reports which ascertained that I had black fungus infection due to which I could not get proper treatment. While I was in the hospital, my husband withdrew over Rs 19 lakh which he invested in the share market,” she alleged.

Station house officer (SHO) Gomti Nagar, K.K. Tiwari, said, “A probe is underway in the case and further action will be taken after investigations.”



