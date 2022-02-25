UP: Jilted lover stabs girl to death, surrenders

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 25 In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed a young girl to death in broad daylight in Baghpat.

The accused then reached the police station, holding the knife used in the crime, and surrendered before the police.

The Baghpat police station sub-inspector said that Deepa, 20, had an affair with Rinku, who is a vendor. Rinku wanted to marry Deepa, but her family members were against their relationship.

Nain Singh, the father of the victim who works as a peon at a Baghpat-based inter-college, said, "Two days ago, this man had come along with his family to seek my daughter's hand in marriage. We were not ready for the wedding as she was still studying and he was also not settled." He threatened to kill Deepa if they are not allowed to get married.

On Thursday, Deepa was returning home after visiting a market when Rinku attacked her near Gurudwara street.

Rinku stabbed the victim in the neck and on other parts of the body in broad daylight and fled.

People took the injured girl to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, Rinku reached the Baghpat police station and surrendered.

