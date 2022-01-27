UP: Journalist beaten to death in road rage case, 2 arrested

The murder of local journalist Sudhir Saini in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh has created a stir. Sudhir lost his life in an altercation over overtaking a vehicle. Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident. The journalist's body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem. Police have arrested two accused in the case. Sudhir Saini was beaten with an iron rod. He died after the incident.

According to the information received, journalist Sudhir Saini was coming to Saharanpur on a bike from Chilkana Road of Kotwali Rural Police Station in Saharanpur. There, Sudhir got into an argument with three youths in the car over overtaking. The youths in the car then started beating Sudhir. Sudhir was severely injured in the attack and died on the spot. Police immediately took action in the murder case of Sudhir Saini.

Police searched the car with the number given by eyewitnesses and seized the car and arrested the two accused. Police have sent Sudhir's body for postmortem and further action has been initiated. SSP Akash Tomar said that Jahangir and Farman, who were involved in the murder of journalist Sudhir Saini in road rage, were immediately arrested by the police. The accused will be prosecuted. The incident has caused a stir in the area. Police are investigating the matter further.