UP lawyer files FIR against Atiq Ahmad's aide

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), April 7 A local lawyer, Waqar Ahmad, has lodged an FIR with Kareli police station against Irshad Ali a.k.a Phullu, Ashad Ahmad and four others accusing them of trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from him.

Swetabh Pandey, ACP (Kareli), said, "Ashad Ahmad is a close associate of jailed politician Atiq Ahmad and is carrying Rs 25,000 cash reward on his head".

The FIR has been lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion).

As per reports, Himmatganj resident Waqar lodged the FIR stating that he had gone to visit his brother-in-law's plot in Kareli.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor