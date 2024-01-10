UP: Lesbian Couple From West Bengal Marries at Temple in Deoria

A lesbian couple from West Bengal, Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), recently tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. Both originally from South 24 Parganas district, the couple works in an orchestra in Deoria, where their love story blossomed.

To formalise their union, the duo obtained a notarized affidavit for their marriage. Despite facing obstacles, including being denied permission at the Dirgeshwarnath temple, the couple persevered, said PTI in a report. They eventually exchanged garlands in a ceremony at the Bhagada Bhavani temple in Bhatpar Rani, Deoria, on Monday.

Munna Pal, their orchestra colleague, shared their heartwarming story with reporters, highlighting the couple's determination to overcome challenges and strengthen their commitment to each other.