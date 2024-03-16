UP Lost Its Identity: Yogi Adityanath Slams Previous Governments for Curfews

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a critique against previous governments, alleging that they enforced curfews, contrasting it with the current "double engine government" which facilitated kanwar yatras.

During the event, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects valued at Rs 513 crore in the district. He said the importance of discussing education and health alongside development initiatives, criticizing previous administrations for neglecting these vital sectors. "How can we talk of development and not address education and health?" he questioned, accusing past governments of compromising the education system and neglecting healthcare provisions.

They made businessmen and daughters insecure. Riots began to happen. The curfews and riots surrounded the state and a problem of identity crisis appeared before the youth. Entrepreneurs started leaving the state. Nepotism entered into development works and slowly this state with unlimited potential lost its identity.

Adityanath further said, "While previous governments resorted to imposing curfews, we initiated kanwar yatras. They plundered revenues, whereas we focused on generating employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, we fulfilled a 500-year-old aspiration by constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

