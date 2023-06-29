UP man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping minor

Mathura (UP), June 29 A special POCSO court in Mathura district has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in November 2019.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, half of which will be paid to the victim.

An FIR was registered in the case under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the POCSO Act on November 19, 2019, at Refinery police station, based on a complaint filed by the rape survivor's grandfather.

Usman - a father of two minor children - was arrested a day after the FIR was registered.

The victim's father, a labourer, said his daughter had gone to fetch drinking water from a tap located near their house. The convict forcefully took the girl to a forest area and violated her.

“Two locals, who were passing by, heard her screams and saw Usman running away. Later, we reached the spot and took her to the hospital," the girl's father said.

Special district government counsel (POCSO) Alka Upmanyu said, “Police arrested the accused man and filed a foolproof chargesheet within 15 days of registering the FIR. The medical reports of the minor played a crucial role in the conviction of the accused, who has been behind bars since his arrest.”

The convict is married and has two minor children.

--IANS

