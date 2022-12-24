UP man kills his live-in partner while heading to Himachal's Kullu; arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner seven months ago and falsely lodging a missing report about her.

The police informed that the woman, who used to live with the accused and her live-in partner Raman, went missing on May 20 and also had a 2-year-old daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deeksha Sharma said that the partner of the deceased woman had killed her and then complained at the Indirapuram Police Station that his wife had "suddenly disappeared". The police had filed a missing report in the case on the basis of the complaint lodged by Raman.

Upon investigation, the police found that the pair had a quarrel regarding marriage and one day, Raman strangulated his partner while they were on their way to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and threw the body in the forest there.

DCP Sharma further said that they found the body in the forests of Kullu where a murder case had already been registered.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

The case has come to the fore when the brutal killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in the national capital has stunned the country. Coincidentally, Shraddha and Aaftab too had visited Himachal Pradesh before the latter killed and chopped off her body into 35 parts.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police on December 15 has taken into custody a man (identified as Rajesh) accused of killing his live-in partner Sindu with a machete in broad daylight in Thiruvanathapuram.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor