UP: Man shot at after he objects to dog defecating on sand

Muzaffarnagar, June 21 A 48-year-old man was shot at when he objected to a neighbour's pet defecating on the sand he had purchased for constructing a house in Titwai village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The victim, Sukrampal, is being treated at the hospital and his condition is critical.

According to police, Sukrampal had piled up the sand near his under-construction house.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Sukrampal and his neighbour Ashu had a confrontation over the latter's dog defecating on former's pile of sand.

The wordy duel turned ugly with Ashu allegedly pumping a bullet into Sukrampal, leaving him critically injured.

Station House Officer Mukesh Solanki said that the accused is now on the run and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor