UP minister acquitted in code violation case

Muzaffarnagar, March 24 The special MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar has acquitted Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal in a case related to violation of model code of conduct, which was filed against him for taking out a procession with drums without permission of the authorities concerned in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal acquitted the minister for lack of evidence, said prosecution officer Arvind Singh.

The case was registered against the minister under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act (any person who in connection with an election under this Act promotes or attempts to promote on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language, feelings of enmity or hatred) along with violation of the Model Code of Conduct and prohibitory orders after his supporters gathered at the Shiv Chowk without permission in Muzaffarnagar ahead of the elections.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Aggarwal contested from Muzaffarnagar's Sadar assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the minister said: "During the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, BJP leaders were framed and booked in fake cases. I had done nothing wrong."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor