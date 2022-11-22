UP: Miscreants open fire at Youtuber in Lucknow

A forty-year-old YouTuber was left with critical injuries after unknown miscreants shot at him in Lucknow, said police.

The incident took place on Monday.

The Youtube channel reporter has been identified as Shahid.

"Shahid sustained critical injuries after he was shot at by unidentified criminals on picnic spot road falling under Indira Nagar police station jurisdiction in Lucknow," Lucknow deputy commissioner of Police (North), Qasim Abidi said.

The police took him for treatment at Lohia hospital, he added.

Later, he was shifted to the trauma centre as his condition was critical.

"Police and forensic teams reached the spot. The police are trying to ascertain who are the assailants, why they fired at Shahid and how many bullets were fired at him," he added.

As per reports, at least three bullets hit Shahid on different parts of his body, the police said adding that one bullet hit his head, the other on his neck and the third on his chest.

The police suspect old enmity behind the attack.

"He had gone to Chandan village for some work. He was shot at when he was returning from the village," Shahid's brother said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections at the concerned Indira Nagar police station in this regard.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

