UP MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter refutes reports of father joining SP, says he was taken to Lucknow forcibly

Refuting the reports of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bidhuna Vinay Shakya joining the Samajwadi Party (SP), his daughter Riya Shakya on Tuesday claimed that her father was taken forcibly to Lucknow by her uncle for 'personal politics'.

In a self-made video, Riya Shakya said, "You all know that my father was paralyzed a few years back, after which he is unable to walk. My uncle Devesh Shakya took advantage of his illness and started doing personal politics in his name."

"Today, he crossed all the limits and took my father forcibly from our house and went to Lucknow to join SP," she said.

Dismissing the reports of her father joining SP, she said, "I would like to tell you that we are working for BJP and will always stand firm with the party. When my father was ill, no one helped us, only Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath helped us."

Referring to the Samajwadi Party, she alleged that these people are trying to kidnap her too. "Their government (SP) has not been formed yet, imagine what will happen when they will farm the government here," she added.

Riya Shakya further requested the state government to help her in finding the whereabouts of her father.

Meanwhile, elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

