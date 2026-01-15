UP News: Stray Bull Attacks Restaurant Owner in Meerut, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A tragic accident occurred in Kankarkhera area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, were a stary bull flung hotel owner into the air. According to reports, the bull damaged several vehicles, creating panic among passersby and local residents. This incident occurred on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 and video of which has surfaced on social media.

A bull charged at Dheeraj Rathee, the owner of City Girl Restaurant, outside his establishment, flinging him into the air. Rathee, noticing the bull, took cover behind a parked car after the initial impact. CCTV footage of the incident went viral. Rathee was hospitalized with serious rib injuries but was released after treatment and is in stable condition.

यूपी | मेरठ में सांड जी ने इस इंसान को सिक्स रन की माफिक उठाकर फेंकने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो पाए !! pic.twitter.com/0A4sxhYbuJ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 15, 2026

The fear of Stray dog attack has increased, recently a three-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs leaving him injured. This incident occurred on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Daultabad village in Telangana’s Hathnoor mandal of Sangareddy district. Constant stray dog attacks has created concern of safety among locals. According to media reported, injured kid identified as Aboobaker, son of Mohammed Fareed.

Reports suggest that kid was playing outside his house when more than a dozen stray dogs suddenly surrounded and attacked. Attack left severe bites before the help arrived. CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced on media, which shows minor walking along the road when a group of dogs, which were resting under the shade of a nearby house, abruptly charged at him.