UP on alert ahead of Friday prayers

Lucknow, June 16 The Uttar Pradesh government is on alert ahead of Friday prayers after violence erupted in several districts on June 3 and June 10, following protests over remarks against the Prophet.

Nearly 24 districts have been identified as hyper-sensitive in terms of law-and-order situation.

The list includes Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Mau, Sambhal, Meerut, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Gonda and Saharanpur, among others.

Additional companies of RAF and PAC have been dispatched for these districts to maintain law and order during and after the Friday prayers.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that emphasis is also on greater and continuous outreach and engagement, especially youth, through talks.

The DGP has also issued directions to all district police chiefs ahead of June 17. This includes preparing a list of those booked for law-and-order violations during public protests in the past, particularly the anti-CCA agitations and keeping a track on their activities.

The order also mentions identifying members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its frontal organisations and taking preventive action against these persons and checking their criminal history.

The ADG said all district police chiefs have been instructed to get CCTVs functional and conduct mock riot drills.

"There will be continuous watch on social media. Police response vehicles will be stationed while intensive foot patrolling will be done in sensitive areas," added the ADG.

He said that sub-inspectors, head constables, constables on duty on the ground must be trained to de-escalate the situation.

Another senior officer said social media posts on tough action against criminals throughout the state must be promoted.

"Stories showing amity between communities ought to be shared," he said.

