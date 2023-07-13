UP on high alert as rivers begin to rise

Lucknow, July 13 The Uttar Pradesh government has put officials on high alert in the wake of rising water levels in several rivers across the state.

State chief secretary D.S. Mishra on Thursday said that rain gauges should be set up on priority in all villages.

He said that since water level of many rivers was on the rise, the departments of irrigation and flood control, water resources and relief should remain on alert mode and keep a watch on the changing weather pattern.

“Teams from NDRF, SDRF, PAC’s flood unit and disaster relief should be deputed in affected areas. Where necessary, deploy disaster management mitra and civil defence volunteers. Nodal officers and assistant engineers have been deputed to keep a watch on sensitive embankments.

"They should carry out regular surveys to ensure that there are no breaches anywhere. Regular patrolling should be carried out,” the Chief Secretary said.

He said that attention must be paid to animals in flooded areas and they should be shifted to safer spots.

Sites should be identified beforehand and arrangement to feed the animals should be made, he added.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the state government is coordinating with their Himachal Pradesh counterparts to bring back those stranded in the hill state which is hit heavy rain and floods.

Based on inputs from family and friends, the Uttar Pradesh government has tracked all 29 persons.

They are safely lodged in Manali hotels, a senior state government said.

“The government has been receiving information about stranded persons in Himachal and we are in regular touch with the relief commissioner’s office, Himachal. They are coordinating with the Kullu divisional commissioner for information of persons from UP and ensuring their safety,” the official said.

Of the 29 persons, six are from Kanpur, one from Lucknow and others from Sitapur, Meerut, Deoria, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Jalaun, Shahjahanpur, Badaun and Balrampur.

They will be brought back when the roads are serviceable, and vehicles are able to ply, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor