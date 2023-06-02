UP: Parents kill daughter for refusing to return to her husband

Barabanki, June 2 In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her parents after she refused to return to her in-laws' house and live with her husband.

The incident came to light after the police questioned the parents separately and found discrepancies in their statements.

The two have confessed to their crime.

The parents had earlier claimed that the girl had gone missing.

They have now confessed that the girl's body was dumped in Sharda canal. The police are yet to trace the body but the parents have been arrested.

SHO Fatehpur Dheerendra Kumar Singh, said: "Based on preliminary reports and surveillance we have arrested the girl's parents, Gudiya and Shiv Kumar, and her maternal uncle Upendra Patel.

"A team is searching for the girl's body in the Sharda canal site around 20 km from her village. After the body is found, the case will be converted to murder and destruction of evidence."

He elaborated that for now, charges of kidnapping for murder have been slapped on the three.

Singh said that a preliminary probe has revealed that the girl was married on May 2, but had returned from her in-laws' house within a week to her parents' house.

She started insisting on living with her parents. However, the parents wanted her to return to her husband.

