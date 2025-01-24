'UP playing important role in India's development', Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on UP foundation day

New Delhi, Jan 24 As Uttar Pradesh commemorates its 76th foundation day on Friday, the President, Vice-President, and Prime Minister extended warm greetings on the occasion, saying that the state is playing an important role in the economic, social, political and spiritual development of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu said the residents of Uttar Pradesh are hardworking and talented and wished for continued progress in the state.

"My heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Day. This state is playing an important role in the economic, social, political and spiritual development of the country. I am confident that this state will continue to move forward on the path of overall development. I wish for the continued progress and happiness and prosperity of the hardworking and talented residents of Uttar Pradesh," she posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has full faith that the government dedicated to public welfare will make its invaluable contribution to the creation of a developed India.

"On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years. I have full faith that with the government dedicated to public welfare and the amazing talent and tireless hard work of the people here, our beloved state will make its invaluable contribution in the creation of a developed India," said PM Modi.

Amit Shah in his post on X said, "Heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the land of religion, knowledge and rich cultural heritage. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the all-round development of the state and the welfare of the people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while wishing the people on the foundation day said Uttar Pradesh is the holy land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. In a post on X, he wrote in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the 76th Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh, the holy birthplace of 'Raghukul Nandan' Lord Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, blessed by the blessings of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the glorious land of creation, culture, values and bravery! Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the 'growth engine' of New India, New Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks of development, security and good governance every day. Come, let us all together resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a 'developed-self-reliant state'. "

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said Uttar Pradesh is an inspiration for its cultural diversity, rich history and continuous progress. He posted on X, "Humble wishes and heartfelt congratulations to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of great joy for me that today I will be participating in the function organized on this special occasion in Lucknow and will be a witness to the energy, vibrancy and glorious traditions of this unique state. Uttar Pradesh is an inspiration for its cultural diversity, rich history and continuous progress. The achievements of this state have made an unprecedented contribution to the development of India in many areas. It is my best wish that 'Uttar Pradesh', with its infinite possibilities and the spirit of a prosperous 'enterprise state', continues to set new records of progress as 'Uttam Pradesh'."

BJP National President J.P.Nadda while extending his wishes on the day, said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the land of spirituality, knowledge and cultural rise. The construction of the divine temple of Lord Shri Ramlala Ji in Ayodhya and the organization of the grand Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is filling the entire India including the state with new energy. Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and leadership of Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji, the BJP government is setting new dimensions of progress and global prestige with the resolve of Antyodaya in the state. I have full faith that Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in the journey towards achieving 'Developed India'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor