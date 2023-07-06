UP: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,100 cr in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore in his home constituency, Varanasi, and will inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, the release said.

The PM will also flag off two Vande Bharat trains connecting Gorakhpur - Lucknow and Jodhpur - Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and lay the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment.

The PM will also dedicate a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats and distribute loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores, a press release from the Prime Minister's office said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor