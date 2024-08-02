UP Police Arrest YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh for Reckless Train Track Vandalism; RPF Urges Reel-Makers to Prioritize Rail Safety (Watch)

A recent Instagram video has heightened concerns regarding the safety of Indian Railways, which is already facing scrutiny due to numerous train derailments and accidents. In the video, YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh is seen placing stones and other objects of various sizes on railway tracks. This disturbing content adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding railway safety in the country.

Watch:

#NoCompromise with #RailSafety@RPF_INDIA appeals to all #reel-makers to please refrain from activities which endanger safety of #Railwaypassengers.

Please report if you witness any such activity on Social media#Dial139#OperationYatriSurakshapic.twitter.com/m7cl9XCffy — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) August 2, 2024

Following a complaint from BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's newly established group, the Legal Hindu Defence, Sheikh has been arrested by UP Police. The complaint cites violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, and the IT Act, 2000. Sheikh's YouTube channel, “Gulzar Indian Hacker,” is known for showcasing such hazardous behavior, despite having disclaimers.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued a strong appeal to all content creators, urging them to avoid activities that jeopardize the safety of railway passengers. The RPF said the importance of maintaining safety standards and called on the public to report any such dangerous actions observed on social media. For reporting, people can reach out via #Dial139 as part of the Operation Yatri Suraksha initiative.

