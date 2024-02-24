UP Police Constable 2024 Exam Cancelled; Re-Examination Within 6 Months

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam has been canceled due to reported incidents of paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that a re-examination will take place within the next six months. However, the specific date for the re-examination is yet to be announced.

"Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not," CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X.

.@Uppolice आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर चयन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा-2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह के भीतर ही पुन: परीक्षा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं।



परीक्षाओं की शुचिता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता।



युवाओं की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी दशा में बख्शे नहीं… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024

Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive to probe reported irregularities and manipulation in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination, focusing on administrative aspects rather than the examination content. Candidates are invited to register complaints via @secyappoint@nic.in until February 27. Prior to this, the Police Recruitment Board had initiated an inquiry into suspected manipulation in the constable recruitment examination.

UP government has issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level. Candidates can lodge complaint at @secyappoint@nic.in till 27th February.… pic.twitter.com/qyuVYduB3M — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

The decision came after widespread protests from candidates, who claimed the leaked exam papers circulated on social media platforms. Allegations surfaced that the exam papers were being sold for hefty sums, with some students allegedly accessing them 8-12 hours prior to the exam.

The UP Police Constable exam, held on February 17 and February 18, took place at 2,385 centers across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, encompassing four shifts. This recruitment drive, aiming to fill 60,244 positions in the police force, now faces the challenge of restoring confidence and ensuring the integrity of the selection process.