UP Police Exam Paper Leak Case: UP STF Arrests Three Key Suspects

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar announced that the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended the three main suspects responsible for orchestrating the leak of the question paper for the UP police constable recruitment exam conducted in February. Following the incident, the examination had to be invalidated.

The examination, conducted on February 17-18, garnered participation from over 4.3 million candidates vying for 60,244 vacancies. Across the state, a total of 178 cases were registered, resulting in the arrest of 396 suspects. Among these cases, the STF filed 15 and detained 54 individuals.

According to a report of ET, Kumar said the investigation so far has established that the papers were outed from the warehouse of the transport company TCI Express where they were brought in after being printed and due to negligence of the agency responsible for the exam.

Among the three apprehended by the STF were Shivam Giri and Rohit Pandey, who are currently employed at TCI Express, along with Abhishek Shukla, a former employee of the company. However, two other primary suspects, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri, remain at large. Mishra, previously arrested for his role in the UP-TET exam leak, has a history of involvement in the MP Nurse recruitment exam leak and has served jail time. According to police reports, Attri allegedly offered Rs 5 lakh initially to the three individuals for leaking the paper, with promises of up to Rs 20 lakh later.

