'UP Police now instills fear in criminals, trust in citizens': CM Yogi at 'Police Manthan' conference

Lucknow, Dec 27 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday presided over the concluding session of the two-day state-level senior police officers' conference, 'Police Manthan-2025', at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, hailing the force's historic transformation over the past eight-and-a-half years.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi declared that Uttar Pradesh Police has evolved into a symbol of fear for criminals and trust for citizens, shifting from reactive to proactive and predictive policing.

He outlined his vision for 'Smart Policing', highlighting breakthroughs since 2017 in recruitment, training, infrastructure, cybersecurity, forensics, and the Police Commissionerate system.

"Previously limited training capacity has expanded dramatically -- now over 60,000 constables are trained within the state," he noted, pointing to innovations like cyber stations in all 75 districts, 12 Forensic Science Laboratories, and a dedicated Forensic University.

The CM credited a zero-tolerance policy for establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global role model in law and order, validated by public perception.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar thanked the CM for his guidance, emphasising the leadership's commitment to modern, citizen-centric services.

Saturday's sessions featured extensive brainstorming on key areas.

Discussions on beat policing and the 'Yaksh' App were led by ADG (Crime), focusing on grassroots challenges, with the CM launching the AI and Big Data-powered 'Yaksh App' -- a digital beat book mapping crimes, criminals, and sensitive zones for targeted interventions.

Presentations on women and child safety covered Mission Shakti Centres, community outreach, Family Dispute Resolution Clinics, and initiatives like 'Bahu-Beti Sammelan'.

The session on smart station management introduced the 'Smart SHO Dashboard' for faster grievance redressal, enhanced accountability, and better crime and traffic monitoring.

Cyber crime discussions focused on capacity building with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Cyber Help Desks to combat digital threats. HRD and welfare sessions emphasised personnel behaviour, family health schemes, online training via i-GOT, and women's empowerment through 'Vamasarathi'.

Prosecution and prisons covered e-reporting for mafia monitoring, prosecutor KPIs, jail digitisation with AI CCTV, Health ATMs, and video conferencing. Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems 2.0 and new laws addressed the transition to data-driven policing under new criminal codes, including e-FIR, Zero FIR, e-Summons, and e-Evidence.

The conference, replacing the traditional 'Police Week', underscored technology-driven, scientific, and people-first policing, marking a milestone in UP's law enforcement evolution.

