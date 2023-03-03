UP police officer donates wheelchairs, prams for zoo visitors

Lucknow, March 3 As a Holi gift for senior citizens, Divyangs and young mothers, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Sinha has gifted ten wheelchairs and as many prams to the Lucknow zoo.

Sinha, the brand ambassador of Lucknow zoo, had made headlines when he took the initiative of feeding stray animals during the lockdown.

Forest minister Arun Saxena handed over the wheelchairs and prams to zoo director R.K. Mishra on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor