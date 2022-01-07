UP Police Recruitment 2022: know the application fee, date and other details

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has published applications for candidates to apply for Assistant Operator and other posts. The candidates can apply online through the UPPBPB official site on uppbpb.gov.in

The application process will begin from January 20, 2022, to February 28, 2022. Read the details below.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 20, 2022

Closing date of application: February 28, 2022

Last date for submission of online correction: February 28, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator: 1374 Posts

Principal Operator: 936 Posts

Workshop Staff: 120 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Students who want all the details related to age limit and education criteria can visit this website below.

<strong>Detailed Notification for Assistant Operator</strong>

<strong>Detailed Notification for Principal Operator</strong>

<strong>Detailed Notification for Workshop staff</strong>

Application Fees

Application fees are ₹400/- per candidate for all the posts. The payment will be accepted only from e-challan or debit card, credit card, net banking.



