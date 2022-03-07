UP polls: ITBP personnel help differently-abled, elderly cast votes

Amid the polling for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on security duty assisted the differently-abled and elderly voters to cast their votes.

The personnel could be seen helping the elderly at different polling booths in Varanasi, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Gazipur and Azamgarh.

For those who were not able to walk, the ITBP had arranged to pick them up using a cot, wheelchair and other means.

A voter turnout of 8.58 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.06 crore are eligible to cast their votes in the final phase of the polls in the state, with 613 candidates in the fray, including a few of the Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

The 54 constituencies going to polls today are spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, and Samajwadi Party's stronghold Azamgarh are keenly watched electoral battlegrounds in the last phase of the elections.

Varanasi district has eight Assembly seats -- Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, and Sevapuri. Azamgarh district on the other hand has 10 Assembly constituencies -- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

