UP Power official booked for harassing consumer

Prayagraj, Jan 18 Police in Prayagraj have lodged an FIR against a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and four others for fraud and harassment .

The complainant said that he was being forced to make payment of Rs 5.35 lakh for tampering with electricity meter which he never did.

The Georgetown police lodged an FIR on instructions of the court and are carrying out further investigations.

In his complaint, Muthiganj resident lawyer, Nikhil Srivastava, said that he had applied for transfer of electricity connection from his father’s name to him.

However, his electricity connection was disconnected on November 23, 2023 despite payment of electricity bill till October 2023.

The connection was restored after 21 hours and several complaints. Later, the power department staff took away his old meter and installed a new one.

The power officials later claimed that there was some tampering with the old meter and it was running slow.

They made an assessment of Rs 5.35 lakh and asked him to make payment or his connection would be snapped.

