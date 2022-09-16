UP prepares new home for one-horned rhinos

Lucknow, Sep 16 A new home for the one-horned rhinoceros will soon be developed in the Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on the India-Nepal border.

There are two rhinos enclosures in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and the third one will come up in the Katarniaghat sanctuary.

The state government has rolled out an action plan for the rehabilitation of rhinoceros and released the first instalment of Rs 1.4 crore for their conservation.

The government's first dedicated action plan will extend the rhinoceros rehabilitation area in the state, whose numbers have increased substantially since they were re-introduced in the Dudhwa National Park in 1984-85.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve director Sanjay Pathak, said: "We will focus on extending their habitat in the state's protected areas, introducing the new bloodline and managing the existing habitat and population. The plan will be implemented in phases till 2030."

A security audit will also be carried out in the Katarniaghat sanctuary in the 55 sq.km area that is to be developed as the third rhino rehabilitation area (RRA-3).

It will comprise the trans-Gerua part of Katarniaghat sanctuary and some parts of Sohagibarwa wildlife sanctuary in Maharajganj district, which are closer to the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar.

"We have identified a location in Pilibhit reserve's Mahof range as well. It will be taken up for audit at a later stage," said Pathak.

The Katarniaghat sanctuary has enough water bodies, grasslands and vegetation needed for rhinos, which are primarily the grazers (those who eat grass).

Katarniaghat sanctuary has reported free ranging rhinos from time to time, who cross over from Nepal.

The new area may have some of the rhinoceros from the existing enclosures introduced in it and from the new bloodline.

"We have written to the forest departments of Bengal and Assam to seek a new bloodline of the one-horned animal," said Pathak.

Besides, around six rhinoceros from the existing enclosures will be radio collared and set free.

The recent survey taken up inside two enclosures show the presence of around 40 rhinos.

