UP: RAF jawan, 3 children drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 01:22 PM 2023-06-14T13:22:30+5:30 2023-06-14T13:25:02+5:30

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 : Three children and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel drowned in the ...

UP: RAF jawan, 3 children drown in Ganga in Prayagraj | UP: RAF jawan, 3 children drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

UP: RAF jawan, 3 children drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

Next

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 : Three children and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel drowned in the Ganges at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, while they were taking a bath, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place at Phaphamau Ghat.

Upon receiving information, personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and RAF reached the spot and fetched the bodies from the river after prolonged efforts.

According to the police, the RAF jawan identified as Umesh Kumar had gone to take a bath in the River Ganga at Phaphamau Ghat. He was accompanied by his children- Vivek and Sweety- and his neighbour's child Abhinav.

According to police the children slipped deeper into water while playing and started to down and seeing this Umesh rushed to rescue them but he was unable to handle the strong current of the water and got swept away. All four died, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rapid Action Force State disaster response force Telangana state disaster response force Uttar pradesh police and rapid action force Odisha disaster rapid action force Odisha disaster rapid action force odraf Umesh kumar Uttarakhand state disaster response force Bhadravathi rapid action force centre Chamoli district administration and state disaster response force