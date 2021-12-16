UP raises DA for govt staff from 28 pc to 31 pc
By ANI | Published: December 16, 2021 02:41 AM2021-12-16T02:41:50+5:302021-12-16T02:50:07+5:30
The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been decided to increase dearness allowance of all state employees from 28 per cent to 31 per cent," tweeted Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July 2021.
( With inputs from ANI )
