UP Scholarship Status 2021-2022: Have you not got Pre, Post Matric Scholarship yet, check here

UP Scholarship Status Check 2022: The Government of Uttar Pradesh runs the scholarship. It is a UP Scholarship Scheme to overcome the financial constraints of the education of economically weaker children. Under this, the government provides financial assistance to the students in the form of scholarships for their future. For this, students have to apply by visiting the official website. And the students who already applied for the scholarship must read this new news, which has come to the fore.

The scholarship is going to come soon in the applied students' account

According to the information, students who have already applied for UP Scholarship 2022 (UP Scholarship 2022), their accounts will soon receive scholarships. The education department of Uttar Pradesh has released the scholarship status regarding this. Under this, now pre and post-matric students can check their status very easily by logging into the official website.

Students whose scholarship has not been submitted yet, check here

Scholarship Department has given status for UP Scholarship. The students whose UP scholarship 2022 has not been deposited yet, must check it immediately. Not only this, if any student has made some mistakes while filling the UP Scholarship form then they will be informed through message.

How to do UP Scholarship 2022 (UP Scholarship 2022)

To check the status of the UP Scholarship follow the steps mentioned below.

STEP 1: For this first, you have to go to scholarship.up.gov.in.

STEP 2: Then you have to click on the link according to your Pre / Post / other than inter.

STEP 3: Then you will a login page on your screen click there.

STEP 4: Then you have to fill in your registration number, date of birth, and other information.

STEP 5: After this click into login and you will get your scholarship status.

Helpline Number For UP Scholarship

To know more about UP Scholarship or if you have any other questions, then for this you can contact UP Scholarship Helpline Number.

UP Scholarship Customer Care Phone: 0522-2209270, 0522-2288861, 05222286199)

Toll-free Number: 18001805131 (Backward Class Welfare), 18001805229 (Minority Welfare)