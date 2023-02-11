"UP scripting new saga of development.." Yogi Adityanath on meeting European Investment Bank officials

Underlying that Uttar Pradesh has immense potential, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the investment journey of UP would gain further momentum with the European Investment Bank's support, adding that "the state is scripting a new saga of its development."

As per an official, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with a delegation of European investment banks during the second day of the summit.

"During GIS-23, you must have realized the immense potential that lies in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new saga of its development. Better law and order, connectivity and availability of uninterrupted power have created an investment-friendly environment," he said during an interaction with the delegation that has come to participate in GIS-23 under the leadership of Kris Peeters, former Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium and Vice President of European Investment Bank.

Yogi said, "UP is the largest state in India with a population of 25 crores, which makes it the largest labour and consumer market in India. With the blessings of nature and almighty, UP is becoming the growth engine of India".

"He said that a lot of work has been done in infrastructure development here in the last six years. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has developed infrastructure at a rapid pace to ensure seamless connectivity through air, water, road and rail networks, which will enhance the accessibility of logistics to enable industries to access global and domestic markets," CM Yogi said, an official statement informed.

"He underlined that there is the presence of a strong law and order in the state and that UP is not only self-sufficient in foodgrains production but is also exporting the same," an official statement informed.

CM Yogi said: "we are committed to safeguarding the interests of every investor investing in UP. All possible assistance will be provided to the investors by the state government."

Vice President of the European Investment Bank and former Prime Minister of Belgium Kris Peeters thanked CM Yogi for providing an investment-friendly environment, it informed.

"He said that the European Investment Bank has invested in the metro project in Uttar Pradesh. We are considering providing our cooperation in the field of various infrastructure projects like RRTS (Meerut), EV charging and aviation,"Peeters said.

"We are investing 1.5 billion dollars in the state," he pointed out.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor