UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack While Watching Cartoons on Mobile in Amroha District

A tragic incident has come to light where a five-year-old girl died due to a suspected heart attack while watching cartoons on a mobile. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 21) when the girl was lying on the bed next to her mother with the mobile when it suddenly fell from her hands, causing her to become unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Hasanpur Community Health Centre in-charge, Dr. Dhruvendra Kumar, said, “The girl may have died of a heart attack.” Amroha chief medical officer, Dr Satyapal Singh, added, “We appealed to the family to hand over the body for post-mortem, but they disagreed. It is a matter of investigation whether she died of a heart attack or some other disease.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first incident of a heart attack, as many such incidents have been reported in Uttar Pradesh over the past two months. According to reports, more than ten children and young individuals have reportedly died in a similar manner. A similar tragedy occurred in the Hasanpur area, where a 16-year-old man named Prince Kumar collapsed while playing cricket on December 31 last year. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was also declared "brought dead." The situation raises concerns and emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation into the recurring incidents in the region.