UP Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies of Heart Attack as Doctor Allegedly Watches Instagram Reels at District Hospital in Mainpuri, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A 60-year-old woman died to a heart attack while the on-duty doctor was reportedly distracted, watching Instagram reels on his mobile phone, at the Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The incident, which has triggered anger from the patient's family, was captured on CCTV.

Pravesh Kumari, who was experiencing severe chest pain, was quickly brought to the district hospital by her son, Gurusharan Singh, where Dr. Adarsh Sengar was on duty. However, Gurusharan claimed that the doctor remained seated, engrossed in Instagram and Facebook reels, despite multiple requests for assistance. Instead, Dr. Sengar allegedly directed the nursing staff to attend to the patient.

According to a report of India Today, "When my mother's condition worsened, we created a scene out of desperation. Annoyed, Dr Sengar finally got up but, instead of helping, he slapped me in frustration. By then, my mother had already died," Gurusharan said.

As tensions rose, a large police presence was stationed at the hospital. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Madan Lal also arrived at the scene. "CCTV footage is being reviewed. If the allegations are confirmed, strict departmental action will be taken against the doctor," assured Madan Lal, promising a comprehensive investigation into the matter.