UP Shocker: Alcoholic Father Allegedly Rapes 8-Year-Old Daughter in Gorakhpur; Arrested

A shocking case came to light on Saturday after a man allegedly raped his own daughter under the influence of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. On the complaint of the mother, the police have registered a case under the section of the rape and POCSO Act and arrested the accused. The 8-year-old alleges that the father is addicted to alcohol. He came home under the influence of alcohol and brutally assaulted her while she was sleeping next to her mother.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on February 3, the girl was sleeping with her mother when the father picked up the daughter and took her to another place and allegedly committed the crime. When the girl's mother opened her eyes after hearing the girl screaming and crying, she was stunned to see her husband's action. Seeing her mother, the girl hugged her and started crying and ordeal the incident to her. After this, the mother informed the police.

The incident took place in a village in the Khorabar area. The mother said that her husband is an alcoholic and often comes home drunk late at night. He abused her at home and even beat her sometimes, but she never imagined, even in her dreams, that he would do such cruelty to her own daughter. When this happened, she was in deep sleep that she did not realise when her husband picked up her daughter from the bed and took her to another room.

SP City Krishna Kumar Bishnai said that the case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. Further action will be taken on the basis of the girl's statement and evidence.