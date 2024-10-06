UP Shocker: Class 10 Student Blackmailed Teacher After Filming Obscene Video, 4 Arrested

In shocking turn of events, four teens including class 10 student got arrested for blackmailing teacher for Obscene video which was shot secretly. These 4 people shared this video on social media handle Instagram which led to widespread public outrage. A teacher was allegedly blackmailed by a student who recorded a video of her bathing during a tutoring session at her home.

The accused used the video to coerce the teacher into a physical relationship. When the teacher attempted to cut off contact and blocked him, the student circulated the video among his friends and later posted it on Instagram. Fearing public humiliation, the teacher was driven to the brink of suicide.

The situation escalated when the student pressured the teacher to meet his friends, causing her significant emotional distress. A support team from the "Mission Shakti" campaign intervened, leading to the arrest of the student and three accomplices by Agra's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suraj Rai. One suspect, who created the Instagram page, remains at large.

Vishal Sharma, Vice Chairman of the Hindustani Biradari, condemned the violation of the teacher-student relationship, calling it an "unforgivable crime." Social activist Sameer Qureshi echoed this sentiment, stating that students who disrespect their teachers cannot prosper in life. Activist Vijay Upadhyay also condemned the rising trends of substance abuse and inappropriate behavior among young people, emphasizing the importance of respecting educators.